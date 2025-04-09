Cabinet Approves Doubling Of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi Single Railway Line Section In Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the doubling of Tirupati–Pakala–Katpadi single railway line Section (104 km) in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with total cost of Rs. 1332 crore.

Briefing the media persons, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the enhanced line capacity will improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

"The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways," Vaishnaw said.

The project is result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

"The project covering three Districts in two States i.e., Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 113 kms," Vaishnaw said.

Along with connectivity to Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, project section also provides rail connectivity to other prominent destinations like Sri Kalahasti Shiva Temple, Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Chandragiri Fort, etc. attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the country, he added.

Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 400 villages and about 14 lakh population. This is an essential route for transportation of commodities like coal, agricultural commodities, cement and other minerals etc. The capacity augmentation work will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 4 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (4 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (20 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of one Crore trees, Union Minister Vaishnaw said.