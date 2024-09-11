ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Construction Of 62,500 KM Roads Under PM Gram Sadak Yojana-IV

author img

By PTI

Published : 12 hours ago

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV scheme, a total of 25,000 unconnected habitations of population size of over 500 in plains, over 250 in Northeast and hill states, Union Territories, and special category areas, and 100 in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts, according to Census 2011, will be covered.

Cabinet Approves Construction Of 62,500 KM Roads Under PM Gram Sadak Yojana-IV
File Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV during the financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29.

The financial assistance is to be provided for the construction of a 62,500 km road for providing new connectivity to eligible 25,000 unconnected habitations and construction and upgradation of bridges on the new connectivity roads, an official statement said.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV) has been launched for the financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29 with a total outlay of Rs 70,125 crore, of which the central share is Rs 49,087.50 crore and state share is Rs 21,037.50 crore. Under this scheme, 25,000 unconnected habitations of population size of over 500 in plains and over 250 in Northeast and hill states, Union Territories and special category areas and over 100 in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts according to Census 2011 will be covered.

All-weather roads measuring 62,500 km will be provided to unconnected habitations. The construction of required bridges along the alignment of the all-weather road will also be provided, the statement said. The all-weather roads will play the role of catalysts for the required socio-economic development and transformation of the remote rural areas, it added.

"While connecting habitations, the nearby government educational, health, market and growth centres will be connected, as far as feasible, with the all-weather roads for the benefit of the local people," it said.

PMGSY-IV will incorporate international benchmarks and best practices under road constructions such as cold mix technology and waste plastic, panelled cement concrete, cell-filled concrete, full-depth reclamation, use of construction waste and other wastes such as fly ash and steel slag. PMGSY-IV road alignment planning will be undertaken through the PM Gati Shakti portal. The planning tool on the PM Gati Shakti portal will also assist in detailed project report (DPR) preparation.

Read More

  1. Union Cabinet Approves Rs 12,461 CR Support For 31,350 MW Hydro Power Projects
  2. Govt Approves Rs 10,900 CR PM E-Drive To Push Electric Mobility

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV during the financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29.

The financial assistance is to be provided for the construction of a 62,500 km road for providing new connectivity to eligible 25,000 unconnected habitations and construction and upgradation of bridges on the new connectivity roads, an official statement said.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV) has been launched for the financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29 with a total outlay of Rs 70,125 crore, of which the central share is Rs 49,087.50 crore and state share is Rs 21,037.50 crore. Under this scheme, 25,000 unconnected habitations of population size of over 500 in plains and over 250 in Northeast and hill states, Union Territories and special category areas and over 100 in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts according to Census 2011 will be covered.

All-weather roads measuring 62,500 km will be provided to unconnected habitations. The construction of required bridges along the alignment of the all-weather road will also be provided, the statement said. The all-weather roads will play the role of catalysts for the required socio-economic development and transformation of the remote rural areas, it added.

"While connecting habitations, the nearby government educational, health, market and growth centres will be connected, as far as feasible, with the all-weather roads for the benefit of the local people," it said.

PMGSY-IV will incorporate international benchmarks and best practices under road constructions such as cold mix technology and waste plastic, panelled cement concrete, cell-filled concrete, full-depth reclamation, use of construction waste and other wastes such as fly ash and steel slag. PMGSY-IV road alignment planning will be undertaken through the PM Gati Shakti portal. The planning tool on the PM Gati Shakti portal will also assist in detailed project report (DPR) preparation.

Read More

  1. Union Cabinet Approves Rs 12,461 CR Support For 31,350 MW Hydro Power Projects
  2. Govt Approves Rs 10,900 CR PM E-Drive To Push Electric Mobility

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM GRAM SADAK YOJANA IVCABINET PMGSY IV

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.