Cabinet Approves Construction Of 6-Lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway From Pogote To Chowk

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of six-lane access-controlled Greenfield High-Speed National Highway starting from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) Port (Pagote) to Chowk (29.219 km) in Maharashtra which will be developed on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) mode at a total capital cost of Rs 4500.62 crore.

Briefing the media persons here, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Development of road connecting infrastructure to major and minor ports in India is one of the main focus areas of integrated infrastructure planning. With increasing container volume in JNPA port and the development of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a need was identified for augmenting National highway connectivity in the region."

Vaishnaw said currently, it takes 2-3 hours for vehicles to move from JNPA Port to the arterial Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) section of National Highway-48 and Mumbai-Pune Expressway due to heavy congestion in urban areas like Palaspe Phata, D-Point, Kalamboli junction, Panvel with traffic ~1.8 Lakh PCU/day. After the operationalisation of Navi Mumbai Airport in 2025, the need for direct connectivity is expected to increase further.

Accordingly, this project is designed to address these connectivity requirements and to improve the logistic efficiency of connecting the JNPA port and Navi Mumbai International Airport.