Cabinet Approves Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II, Likely To Be Completed by 2027

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II comprising three corridors.

Explaining the Metro Rail Project Phase-II, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, “The three corridors of the approved lines will cover a total length of 118.9 km with 128 stations. The project's completion cost is estimated at Rs 63,246 crore and is scheduled for completion by 2027. Once Phase II is fully operational, Chennai will have a total Metro Rail network spanning 173 km.

The Phase II Project comprises three corridors: The first corridor runs from Madhavaram to SIPCOT, spanning 45.8 km with 50 stations; the second corridor extends from Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass, covering 26.1 km with 30 stations and the third corridor runs from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur, stretching 47 km with 48 stations." Once Phase II is fully operational, Chennai city will have a total Metro Rail network of 173 Km.

Benefits and Bolstering Growth: The Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project represents a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure development. Phase II acts as a major expansion of the Metro Rail Network in the city.

Enhanced Connectivity: Phase II will add approximately 118.9 km of new metro lines, connecting Chennai's North to South and East to West. The corridors pass through key areas such as Madhavaram, Perambur, Thirumayilai, Adyar, Sholinganallur, SIPCOT, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Porur, Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, and St. Thomas Mount. This expansion will connect a large number of industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional hubs, providing efficient public transport for the workforce in these areas and improving connectivity across the city.

It will enhance connectivity to rapidly growing areas like Sholinganallur, a key hub in South Chennai's IT corridor. By linking Sholinganallur via ELCOT, the metro corridor will address the transportation needs of the expanding IT workforce in the region.