Cabinet Approves 8 National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects of Rs 50,655 Crore

New Delhi: The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved eight National High Speed Road Corridor projects to improve logistic efficiency and reduce congestion to increase connectivity across the country.

Briefing reporters, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the new proposed eight National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects are of 936 km and will be buid at a total cost of Rs 50,655 crore to improve logistics efficiency.

The eight new proposed corridors are six-lane Agra-Gwalior, four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram, six-Lane Tharad-Deesa-Mehsana-Ahmedabad, four-lane Ayodhya Ring Road, four-lane section between Pathalgaon and Gumia of Raipur-Ranchi, six-Lane Kanpur Ring Road, four-lane Northern Guwahati Bypass and widening or improvement of existing Guwahati bypass and eight-lane elevated Nashik Phata-Khed Corridor near Pune, the minister said.

Vaishnaw said, "Implementation of these eight projects will generate an estimated 4.42 crore mandays of direct and indirect employment."

Project Briefs:

6-Lane Agra - Gwalior National High-Speed Corridor:

The 88-km high-speed corridor will be developed in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) mode as a fully access-controlled 6-lane corridor at a total capital cost of Rs 4,613 crore. The project will supplement the existing four-lane National Highway to increase the traffic capacity by more than two times in the Agra-Gwalior section of the North South Corridor (Srinagar - Kanyakumari).

The corridor will enhance connectivity to key tourist destinations in Uttar Pradesh (Taj Mahal, Agra Fort) and Madhya Pradesh (Gwalior Fort). It will reduce the distance between Agra and Gwalior by 7 per cent and the travel time by 50 per cent, thereby bringing in a substantial reduction in logistics cost.

The 6 lane access-controlled Agra-Gwalior greenfield highway will be starting from design km 0.000 (near village Deori in district Agra) to design km 88-400 (near village Susera in district Gwalior) in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh including the overlay/strengthening and other road safety and improvement works on existing Agra-Gwalior section of NH-44.

4-Lane Kharagpur-Moregram National High-Speed Corridor:

The 231-km 4-lane access-controlled high-speed corridor between Kharagpur and Moregram will be developed in Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 10,247 crore.

The new corridor will supplement the existing 2-lane National Highway to increase the traffic capacity by about five times between Kharagpur and Moregram. It will provide efficient connectivity for traffic between states such as West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and the North-Eastern part of the country. The corridor will enable reduction in travel time from existing 9 to 10 hours to 3 to 5 hours for freight vehicles between Kharagpur and Moregram, thereby reducing logistics cost.

6-Lane Tharad-Deesa-Mehsana-Ahmedabad National High-Speed Corridor:

The 214-km 6-Lane High-Speed Corridor will be developed in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) mode at a total capital cost of Rs 10,534 Crore. The Tharad-Ahmedabad corridor will provide connectivity between two key National Corridors in the state of Gujarat, viz., Amritsar-Jamnagar Corridor and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, thereby providing seamless connectivity for the freight vehicles originating from industrial regions of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan to the major ports in Maharashtra (JNPT, Mumbai and newly-sanctioned Vadhavan port).