Cabinet Approves 2 Rail Projects Covering Andhra, Telangana, Bihar With Estimated Cost Of Rs 6,798 Cr

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved two projects of Railways with a total estimated cost of Rs 6,798 crore on Thursday.

Briefing the reporters here, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Two projects are doubling of Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur Section covering 256 kms, and construction of new line between Errupalem and Namburu via Amaravati covering 57 kms."

Vaishnaw said, "The doubling of Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur section will strengthen the connectivity to Nepal, North-east India and border areas and facilitating movement of passenger trains along with goods train resulting in the socio-economic growth of the region.”

The new rail line project Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu traverses through NTR, Vijayawada and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh and Khammam district of Telangana. The two projects covering eight districts in three states - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar - will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 313 kms.