CAA: PM Modi has delivered another commitment, says Amit Shah; Opposition lashes out at Centre

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The Narendra Modi government on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, a move that comes four years after the contentious law was passed and paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

With this, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries.

Here are the top reactions on CAA

Home Minister Amit Shah: "The Modi government today notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. These rules will now enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship in our nation. With this notification PM Narendra Modi Ji has delivered on another commitment and realised the promise of the makers of our constitution to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living in those countries.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose: "I see it as a part of the normal process of good governance in this country,"

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav: "Another historic decision. Another important step has been taken and the Citizenship Amendment Act has been implemented today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is dedicated to the welfare of humanity. I thank and congratulate PM Modi and Home Minister Shah for this historic decision".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma: There was a demand for a long time. I want to thank PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing assistance to our brothers who have come from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan...They will now get citizenship...''

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker and senior BJP leader Raman Singh: "CAA was in discussion for a long time. I want to congratulate PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. CAA has been brought to give citizenship and not take it away"

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal: "...Why this delay? If the government had some sincerity on this issue, they could have given this order four years ago. This is being done before the announcement of the elections to divert the attention".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin: "Union BJP Government's divisive agenda has weaponised the Citizenship Act, turning it from a beacon of humanity to a tool of discrimination based on religion and race through the enactment of CAA. By betraying Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils, they sowed seeds of division. Despite staunch opposition from democratic forces like DMK, the CAA was passed with the support of BJP's stooge ADMK. Fearing backlash from the people, the BJP kept the act in cold storage. After DMK came to power in 2021, we passed a resolution in TNLA urging the Union Government to repeal the CMM to safeguard the unity of our nation, uphold social harmony, and protect the ideal of secularism enshrined in our constitution. Now, as elections loom, Prime Minister Modi seeks to salvage his sinking ship by cynically resurrecting CAA, exploiting religious sentiments for political gain. However, the people of INDIA will never forgive the BJP for unleashing this divisive CAA and their spineless lackeys, the ADMK, who shamelessly supported it. People will teach them a befitting lesson."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: After ruling the country for ten years, Modi government has brought CAA before the elections. At a time when the poor and middle class are groaning due to inflation and unemployed youth are struggling from door to door for employment, instead of solving those real issues, these people have brought CAA.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan : "The government has repeatedly stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act, which treats Muslim minorities as second-class citizens, will not be implemented in Kerala. That remains the position. All of Kerala will stand united in opposing this communally divisive law.

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi: "Aap chronology samajhiye, pehle election season aayega phir CAA rules aayenge. Our objections to CAA remain the same. CAA is divisive & based on Godse’s thought that wanted to reduce Muslims to second-class citizens. Give asylum to anyone who is persecuted but citizenship must not be based on religion or nationality. The govt should explain why it kept these rules pending for five years & why it’s implementing it now. Along with NPR-NRC, CAA is meant to only target Muslims, it serves no other purpose. Indians who came out on the streets to oppose CAA NPR NRC will have no choice but to oppose it again."

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh: "The first thing is why there was so much delay. If there was delay then what was the problem (in implementing it) after the elections? Their (BJP's) only objective is to divide every issue between Hindus and Muslims, Rajya Sabha MP Singh told reporters.

The Constitution gives everyone the right to practice their religion and "therefore, if any law decides on the basis of religion who can become a citizen and who cannot, then in my opinion it is against the Constitution".

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara : Today CAA guidelines and norms have been gazetted and published. I feel that it is not proper to comment without seeing its complete details. We have seen in 2019 that it was opposed by many. Despite that if the Central government has come to this decision, it has to be examined and looked into.

CPI (M) leader Md Salim: "It took 5 years to notify the rules. Why was it delayed?... People want jobs and education and the problem of price rise is not being addressed... The Modi government has failed to raise emotive issues. Now as a last resort before the elections, they are announcing these rules..."

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge: "The notification of CAA is just establishing the fact that they are doing unconstitutional things. This is already been discussed widely in the last couple of years and now just during the elections, if they are going to bring this up, it is very evident that they just want to practice divisive politics and they cannot win on a development platform..."

African-American actress and singer Mary Millben: "This is a pathway towards peace. This is a true act of democracy. As a Christian, woman of faith, and global advocate for religious freedom, I applaud the Modi-led government announcing today the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act now granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan."