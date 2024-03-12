CAA Notification BJP's "Ramadan Gift" to Muslims: Omar Abdullah

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, voiced his strong opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Tuesday, calling it a "Ramadan gift" to Muslims that violates fundamental constitutional principles.

Omar asserted that the timing of the CAA notification, just days before the Lok Sabha elections announcement, indicates the BJP's lack of confidence in winning a significant number of seats. He alleged that the BJP aims to leverage religion in the upcoming polls, emphasising that the party has historically targeted Muslims, evident in the specific targeting of Muslims in the CAA.

"It seems they want to use the politics of polarisation in the upcoming elections," Omar highlighting his concerns about the BJP's approach to electoral strategy. He questioned the urgency of notifying the CAA rules, especially with the impending Lok Sabha elections and the constitutional challenge pending in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti weighed in on the matter, accusing the BJP of clinging to the "two-nation theory" and implementing the CAA to create divisions among the people. Mehbooba viewed the timing of the implementation as a desperate attempt to divert attention from the BJP's alleged failures and engage in divisive politics. She called on all communities, particularly Muslims, not to fall into what she described as the BJP's trap of hate politics.

