CAA (Amendment) Act To Help Growing Coastal Aquaculture Sector

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In a bid to address several concerning issues of fish farmers and resolve their long-standing matters, the government has made some amendments in the Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act, which will help to grow the coastal aquaculture sector.

As per Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Act, 2023, in the new amendment several ambiguities that existed in the Principal Act has been removed, the major impacts of the amendment is that it has been successful in removing the ambiguity on aquaculture activities that can be carried out in ‘No Development of Zone” which has been plaguing the sector for the last ten years, and amendments have also reduced the multi-agency regulatory and compliance burden on coastal aquaculture.

A senior official of Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying informed ETV Bharat that since provision for newer forms and marine culture activities including planning and execution through aqua zonation and aqua mapping are made under CAA (Amendment) Act, 2023 and CAA Rules, 2024 the 8 new guidelines were developed in addition to above 10 notified guidelines, which are under process of notification.

“The CAA (Amendment) Act 2023 has comprehensively covered all activities of coastal aquaculture under the purview of the Act and removed the ambiguities so that the country can have a well-coordinated and inclusive regulatory regime, which is the basis for sustainable development,” it states.

The Amendment has positive impacts after removing ambiguity on aquaculture activities in the ‘No Development Zone’, which has been plaguing the sector for the last ten years. When the Principal Act was enacted in 2005, the focus was only on farms, especially on shrimp farming in land-based earthen ponds.

According to CCA (Amendment), Act 2023, the necessary amendments have been made to remove the ambiguity and permitted Hatcheries, Broodstock Multiplication Centres (BMCs) and Nucleus Breeding Centres (NBC) within the No Development Zone in sync with the CRZ Notifications, and it has also reduced the multi-agency regulatory and compliance burden on coastal aquaculture and reiterated the protection granted under the validation section of the Principal Act.

Newly made amendments will enable the sector to retain around 550 seed production units to continue their activity, which are supplying seed and supporting the growth of shrimp farming in the country.

“A proviso has been added to register the coastal aquaculture farms established in Government allotted or assigned land as demanded by some State governments in view of their state policies relating to lease tenure. The new provision would support registration of all these small farmers who will get an identity and, without any hassle, market their produce, conforming to the needs of an internationally recognised traceability system,” the official added.

Now the Act has empowered the Authority to appoint Committees for the efficient discharge of its duties and performance of its functions under the Act, and stakeholders can also become part of the committees. This gives a participatory approach to decision making /implementation of various mandates of the Authority, the official added.

“The amendment in the CAA Act has ensured that these activities are permissible in the creeks, rivers and backwaters within the Coastal Aquaculture Zone (CRZ). Now, the government is in the process of notifying the guidelines for all these newly recognised technologies so that good aquaculture practices are followed by each entrepreneur,” an official pointed out.

