CA Inter Results: Hyderabad's Deepanshi Agarwal Tops, Vijayawada's Boy Comes Second

Hyderabad: Students from Telugu-speaking states have once again proved their mettle by securing the top two slots in the CA Inter examinations of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Deepanshi Agarwal from Hyderabad topped the exam, while Thota Somanath Seshadri Naidu from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, secured the second spot in the results announced on Tuesday. Agarwal scored 521 marks out of 600 (86.83 per cent), while Naidu got 516 marks (86 per cent).

The CA Inter Group I exams were conducted in January, where 15,332 (14.17 per cent) of 1,08,187 examinees qualified. In Group II, 17, 813 (22.16 per cent) passed out of 80,368 candidates who appeared in the exam. In the combined group, only 6,781 (14.05 per cent) out of 48,261 students qualified. In the Foundation exam, 23,861 (21.52 per cent) examinees out of 1,10,887 students qualified.

The ICAI conducted the Foundation examinations on January 12, 16, 18 and 20. Papers I and II were conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Papers III and IV were from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Last year, the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 were announced on February 7.

Earlier, in an official notice, the ICAI announced, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in January 2025 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 4th March 2025, and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."