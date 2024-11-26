CA Foundation Exam Scheduled On Pongal Day Postponed

Chennai: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Monday rescheduled the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examinations to 16th January 2025 as the current schedule coincides with the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.

"It is hereby announced for general information that in view of Makar Sankranti/Bihu/Pongal festivals across India, Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, January-2025 the said examination dated 14th January 2025 stands rescheduled to 16th January 2025," ICAI said in a statement on Monday.

"There will be no change in the schedule of Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination to be held in January-2025," the statement added.

The decision comes after the CPI(M) leader and MP from Madurai, Su Venkatesan wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also oversees the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, requesting her immediate intervention to reschedule the exams.

Reacting to the development, Su Venkatesan wrote on X, "I had written a letter requesting to change the #ICAI exams announced on Tamil Thirunal. Now the exam date which was on Pongal Thirunal has been changed. Thank you!"

The MP in his letter had emphasised that festivals like Pongal are as important to Tamil people as Holi, Deepavali, and Durga Puja are to other regions of India. Pongal, also known as Thai Pongal, is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival celebrated across Tamil Nadu.

It typically falls on January 14 or 15 during the Tamil month of Thai and is dedicated to the Sun God. The festival marks the start of Uttarayana, the sun’s six-month northward journey, as it enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The celebration spans three to four days, with Bhogi, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal observed consecutively. The festival derives its name from the ceremonial dish ‘Pongal’, made from freshly harvested rice boiled with milk and jaggery. (With agency inputs).