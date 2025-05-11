ETV Bharat / bharat

CA Exams Postponed In View Of Security Situation To Be Conducted From May 16 To 24: ICAI

ICAI postponed the CA exams, earlier scheduled for May 9 to 14, to now take place from May 16 to 24 amid India-Pakistan tensions.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2025 at 7:10 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The CA exams, which were postponed in view of security situation in the country, will now be conducted from May 16 to 24, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced on Saturday night. The exams were earlier scheduled from May 9 to 14, 2025. The ICAI had earlier this week announced postponement of the exams.

"In view of the favourable developments in security situation in the country, it has been decided that CA Final, Intermediate and INTT-AT (PQC) examinations earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 9 to 14 will now be held from May 16 to 24," the ICAI said in a notification.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday. The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US

New Delhi: The CA exams, which were postponed in view of security situation in the country, will now be conducted from May 16 to 24, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced on Saturday night. The exams were earlier scheduled from May 9 to 14, 2025. The ICAI had earlier this week announced postponement of the exams.

"In view of the favourable developments in security situation in the country, it has been decided that CA Final, Intermediate and INTT-AT (PQC) examinations earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 9 to 14 will now be held from May 16 to 24," the ICAI said in a notification.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday. The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CA EXAMS POSTPONEDCA EXAM POSTPONED DATEINDIA PAKISTAN TENSIONCA FINAL EXAMSCA EXAM DATES

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.