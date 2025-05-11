CA Exams Postponed In View Of Security Situation To Be Conducted From May 16 To 24: ICAI

New Delhi: The CA exams, which were postponed in view of security situation in the country, will now be conducted from May 16 to 24, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced on Saturday night. The exams were earlier scheduled from May 9 to 14, 2025. The ICAI had earlier this week announced postponement of the exams.

"In view of the favourable developments in security situation in the country, it has been decided that CA Final, Intermediate and INTT-AT (PQC) examinations earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 9 to 14 will now be held from May 16 to 24," the ICAI said in a notification.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday. The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US