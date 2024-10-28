ETV Bharat / bharat

C295 First Made-In-India Aircraft To Roll Out From September 2026

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind and a major thrust to the Made in India initiative, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the visiting Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, jointly inaugurated the plant of C295 aircraft in Vadodara built by Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus Spain. This is the first Made in India aircraft to be rolled out from September 2026; more than 18,000 parts are to be Made in India and over 10,000 jobs will be generated across the country.

Prime Minister Modi met Spanish President Pedro Sanchez in Vadodara on Monday. The leaders held fruitful discussions on the entire spectrum of India-Spain ties, including in areas of trade and investment, IT and innovation, defence, security, renewable energy, pharma, culture and tourism.

"Out of the many outcomes of the visit, an agreement on cooperation in key sectors, including, infrastructure, railways, renewable energy, culture and tourism, was also signed between India and Spain.

MoU on Cooperation in Rail Transport

It will boost cooperation in the planning, design, development, commissioning and operation of infrastructure, stations, railway facilities and equipment covering both long-distance passenger and freight transport as well as urban and regional railway systems.

Both sides announced the year 2026 as the 'Spain Year of Culture, Tourism and AI'. The leaders emphasised strong institutions present on other sides and long-standing cultural exchanges, particularly with Spanish Indologists and Indian Hispanists.

The Cultural Exchange Programme for the year 2024-28 was signed to promote bilateral exchanges in music, dance, theatre, literature, museums and festivals. Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters. It will facilitate the exchange of information for the prevention, detection, investigation and combating of customs offences.

Prime Minister Modi announced the Establishment of the Spanish Consulate in Bengaluru and the operationalisation of the Indian Consulate in Barcelona. India’s Consulate General in Spain at Barcelona was operationalised in August 2024.

India-Spain strategic partnership

India and Spain established diplomatic relations in 1956. The two countries have maintained cordial relations ever since. Spain is a constitutional monarchy with King Felipe VI as the current Head of State. In the Spanish system, the Head of the Government, the Prime Minister-equivalent, is called the President of the Government.