"C295 Aircraft Is a Mega Gamechanger; Will Ease Sustenance and Maintenance of Frontline Forces”: Defence Expert PK Sehgal

New Delhi: India has experienced a remarkable transformation in its defence capabilities in recent years, and a standout addition is the C-295 aircraft, produced by Airbus Defence and Space.

This aircraft is set to become an essential asset for military operations in India, significantly enhancing the aerospace ecosystem. With its versatile features including tactical transport, cargo logistics, and medical evacuation, the C-295 is not just an upgrade, it represents a strategic leap forward in ensuring operational efficiency and readiness.

Now, in terms of defence readiness, how would the C295 enhance India's ability to respond to internal and external security threats?

Defence Expert PK Sehgal in an interview with ETV Bharat's Chandrakala Choudhury. (ETV Bharat)

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Defence Expert, Major General (Retd), PK Sehgal said, "India is situated in a very volatile region where there are a huge number of external threats as well as internal threats. In the event of any internal threat, it can easily transport police personnel or paramilitary forces or BSF or CRPF from one place to another in a much faster time because of its extra lift capability and extra range. As far as external threats are concerned, it can help us to move logistics, carry troops, carry equipment, and all other arsenal, weapons, as well as food, urgently needed ammunition, etc., too far-flung places in a much shorter time frame. It can also operate from shorter runways of only 320 meters for landing and only 670 meters for take-off. This is a great, great advantage, particularly in far-flung areas, underprepared areas along the Chinese border as well as in some areas of the Pakistani border”.

Last month, India made a strong move towards Atmanirbharta or Self-reliance in the defence sector. Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), in collaboration with Airbus, opened a state-of-the-art facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. This groundbreaking factory stands as India’s first private site dedicated to manufacturing military aircraft, featuring the Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the Airbus C295 aircraft. The plant was jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, underscores India's commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities and fostering innovation.

Sharing his insights further, Sehgal told ETV Bharat that the C-295 aircraft manufacturing plant will be a mega game-changer for India. “C295 aircraft is set to replace the HS-748, which has been a fixture in the Indian Air Force since 1960, but it has now reached the end of its effective life. The HS-748's diminishing utility has made it increasingly difficult to maintain operations, particularly against challenges posed by China and Pakistan, stretching our Air Force to its limits. The introduction of the C-295 will revolutionize our operational capabilities, significantly easing the maintenance and sustenance of forces in these critical regions. Moreover, with an impressive range of 5,630 km compared to the HS-748’s 1,760 km, the C-295 will enhance our strategic reach and effectiveness”, he said.

“It has the capability of landing and taking off from a short take-off and landing from a virtually unprepared runway, it requires only a landing stretch of 320 m and for take-off, it requires only 670 m. This is going to be advantageous, particularly in the areas opposite China as well as Pakistan. In other words, it can take off and land on any of the ASGs and it has multi-role capability", said Sehgal.

He noted that as far as the strategic significance of this aircraft is concerned, it can carry 9 tons of cargo, 71 troops or 44 paratroopers. “Secondly, it can perform multiple functions. It can carry troops and cargo, and it can do maritime patrol, surveillance, reconnaissance and firefighting. It can be used for carrying VIPs and for close air support", he said.

“In other words, it is an aircraft which will be of immense utility to the Indian Air Force. Vis-a-vis the RDHS 748, which in today's environment has very, very limited potential and limited capability”, added the Major General.

On being asked as to how the C295 fit into India's broader vision of enhancing airlift and transport capabilities, Sehgal explained that the induction of C-295 aircraft will substantially increase India's airlift as well as transportation capabilities.

"As I said earlier, the HS-748 had a range of 1,760 km, this has a range of 5,600 km, thereby increasing transportation capability by a huge margin. As far as lift capability is concerned, the earlier aircraft could lift only 5 tons of weight or carry only about a platoon's worth of troops, whereas this can carry 9 tons of weight", he added.

The defence expert said, "Alternatively, this transport aircraft can carry 71 troopers or 44 paratroopers, which also enhances the transportation capability and the airlift capability substantially. In addition, it can add a tremendous amount of flexibility to fighter aircraft as well as helicopters. As this aircraft can also be used for aerial refuelling of the fighter aircraft as well as the helicopters, thereby enhancing both their transportation capability as well as their lift capability".

The first ‘Make in India’ C295 will roll out of the Vadodara FAL in September 2026. The 56th aircraft is expected to be delivered to the IAF by 2031. Tata Advanced Systems Ltd is the Indian Aircraft Contractor, responsible for making 40 out of the 56 aircraft in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.