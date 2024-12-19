Karnataka BJP MLC Arrested On Charges Of Making Obscene Remarks On Congress Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Bengaluru: In a major development, BJP MLC and former BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making an obscene comment on Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.
Ravi was arrested by jurisdictional Hirebagewadi police from the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi and later taken to the police station. Ravi's arrest comes within an hour after Hebballkar filed a complaint against him.
Ravi has been charged under Sections 75 (for making sexually inappropriate remarks) and 79 (for using words to insult a woman's modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). If charges are proved, the convict will be punished with three years of rigorous imprisonment and fine.
Condemning the arrest of Ravi, BJP MLAs staged a protest in front of the Suvarna Soudha and demanded action against Hebbalkar and his supporters for allegedly trying to manhandle Ravi earlier in the day.
