CP Radhakrishnan To Take Oath As 15th Vice President Of India On Friday
Former Maharashtra Governor won the vice presidential election on Tuesday after defeating the opposition INDIA bloc nominee B. Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 6:26 PM IST
New Delhi: CP Radhakrishnan will likely be sworn in as the 15th Vice-President of India on Friday, sources said. He will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony scheduled to be held at around 10 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, they said.
Former Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday after defeating the opposition INDIA bloc nominee B. Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.
NDA nominee Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes, while Reddy got 300 votes. There were 781 electors (MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha). Of these, 767 electors have cast their votes. The total electoral turnout was 98.2 per cent. Out of the total votes polled, 752 were valid and 15 were invalid.
He is the third vice president from Tamil Nadu after S Radhakrishnan (1952 to 1962) and R Venkatraman (1984 to 1987).
The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, the 14th Vice-President, on July 21, citing health concerns. In his resignation letter to President Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to “prioritise health care” and “abide by medical advice.”
Soon after his election, the 67-year-old Radhakrishnan demitted office as the governor of Maharashtra on Thursday. President Murmu appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties, per an official statement.
Read More