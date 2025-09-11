ETV Bharat / bharat

CP Radhakrishnan To Take Oath As 15th Vice President Of India On Friday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Maharashtra Governor and Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan after the latter was elected as the 15th Vice President of India, during a meeting In this image posted on September 9, 2025. ( X/@AmitShah )

New Delhi: CP Radhakrishnan will likely be sworn in as the 15th Vice-President of India on Friday, sources said. He will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony scheduled to be held at around 10 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, they said.

Former Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday after defeating the opposition INDIA bloc nominee B. Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

NDA nominee Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes, while Reddy got 300 votes. There were 781 electors (MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha). Of these, 767 electors have cast their votes. The total electoral turnout was 98.2 per cent. Out of the total votes polled, 752 were valid and 15 were invalid.