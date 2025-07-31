Support For Survivors: C-Lab's First Of Its Kind Course To Guide Abuse Survivors To Justice

New Delhi: The Centre for Legal Action and Behaviour Change (C-LAB) for Children, an institution dedicated to strengthening child protection through the implementation of the rule of law, has launched a first-of-its-kind certificate course for 'Support Persons' in dealing with cases of child sexual abuse.

The introduction of the certificate course marks a turning point in the child protection. With an increase in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO), this course prepares on the frontlines to ensure that no child walks the path to justice alone.

Notably, the number of registered cases under the POCSO Act rose by over 300 percent between 2019 and 2022, creating a significant gap between the number of trained support persons and the children who urgently need them.

The path to justice is long and difficult for victims of child sexual abuse and their families. It is often a lonely and disempowering journey. Social stigma, delayed trials, apathy from police and courts, and even threats can leave their lives defined by the crime itself.

In such a situation, Support Persons play a critical role in helping a child victim of sexual abuse navigate the justice delivery process, supporting them in their journey from victim to survivor.They are a constant source of strength and guidance, handholding the child through emotional counselling and helping them navigate the legal battle every step of the way.

Recognising the growing number of cases and the challenges faced by child victims in navigating through the complex justice system, the 2020 POCSO Rules introduced the concept of “Support Person.”

The Supreme Court had underlined that the State must provide Support Persons to child victims and that the appointment of support persons must be made mandatory in all such cases. This one judgment ensured that over 2.39 lakh child victims of sexual offences who were awaiting justice would be able to benefit and be guided by support persons. However, the paucity of such trained professionals has made the wait long and uphill for most states.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhuwan Ribhu, Founder, Just Rights for Children, who was invited as a faculty to take the inaugural session of the certificate course, “The road to justice is long, complex, and often heart-breaking. For child victims of sexual abuse and their families, it is emotionally exhausting and deeply isolating. Support persons are the quiet anchors in this storm guiding, protecting, and grounding families when they need it most."

"In courtrooms, police stations, and hospitals, they hold space for truth, healing, and resilience. They think like lawyers, care like sisters, listen like counsellors, and speak like trusted friends. This initiative by C-LAB is more than just course and training, it’s a step toward reassurance that justice is possible for every child," he said.

Dr Sangita Gaur, Course Director, told ETV Bharat that Many victims of child sexual abuse remain silent due to the stigma and shame deeply rooted in our society.

"Even those who bravely come forward often withdraw their statements under pressure or due to lack of proper support or guidance. This certificate course aims to fill that critical gap by training dedicated support persons who can walk with survivors through their trauma and the often overwhelming legal process. Our goal is to ensure that no child stands alone on the path to justice," Dr Gaur added.