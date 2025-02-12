C-60 Unit Inspector Martyred In Gadchiroli Naxalite Encounter

Gadchiroli: An inspector of the C-60 unit of Special Commando succumbed to the injuries he sustained during an encounter with Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Kavdu Nagulwar (39) of Gadchiroli, attached to the special operations squad, police said.

Fadnavis, who spoke to the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police after the anti-Naxal operation, expressed his solidarity with Nagulwar's family. A tribute was paid to the fallen officer, and the state government announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 crore, along with other benefits and support, for his family, Fadnavis announced.

"Our brave soldiers of C-60 have destroyed the Maoist camp in the Phulnar jungle area of ​​Bhamragad taluka in Gadchiroli district. Unfortunately, in this operation, Police Constable Mahesh Kavadu Nagulwar of the C-60 squad was injured due to bullet injuries. He was immediately taken out with the help of a helicopter and admitted to the District Hospital in Gadchiroli. However, despite his efforts, he died a heroic death. We will never forget the sacrifices he made for the nation in the campaign for a Naxal-free India and his sacrifice will not go in vain. I have spoken to the Superintendent of Police myself. Maharashtra Police Force and all of us are with the family of Nagulwar. I pay my heartfelt tributes to Mahesh Kavadu Nagulwar. His family will be given financial assistance of Rs 2 crore along with various benefits and assistance from the state government," Fadnavis wrote on X.

"The nation mourns the loss of a courageous officer who laid down his life in the line of duty. His sacrifice will remain etched in the memory of the nation as it continues its fight against insurgency," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Gadchiroli Police issued a release saying the operation was launched by 18 C-60 units and two QAT units of CRPF on Monday based on the intel about a Naxal camp being set up between Dirangi and Fulnar villages.

"On Tuesday morning, police cordoned off the area, leading to an exchange of fire with Naxalites, which continued throughout the day. The Naxal camp was busted by the joint team, and several items were seized," a senior officer said.

Police said the last rites of Nagulwar will be performed at his native village in Gadchiroli on Wednesday. The C-60 is a special commando unit of the Maharashtra Police that fights Naxals.