ETV Bharat / bharat

C-60 Unit Inspector Martyred In Gadchiroli Naxalite Encounter

A tribute was paid to the fallen officer, and the government announced financial assistance of Rs 2 crore, along with other support to his family.

The slain inspector Mahesh Kavdu Nagulwar..
The slain inspector Mahesh Kavdu Nagulwar. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 12:53 PM IST

Gadchiroli: An inspector of the C-60 unit of Special Commando succumbed to the injuries he sustained during an encounter with Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Kavdu Nagulwar (39) of Gadchiroli, attached to the special operations squad, police said.

Fadnavis, who spoke to the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police after the anti-Naxal operation, expressed his solidarity with Nagulwar's family. A tribute was paid to the fallen officer, and the state government announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 crore, along with other benefits and support, for his family, Fadnavis announced.

"Our brave soldiers of C-60 have destroyed the Maoist camp in the Phulnar jungle area of ​​Bhamragad taluka in Gadchiroli district. Unfortunately, in this operation, Police Constable Mahesh Kavadu Nagulwar of the C-60 squad was injured due to bullet injuries. He was immediately taken out with the help of a helicopter and admitted to the District Hospital in Gadchiroli. However, despite his efforts, he died a heroic death. We will never forget the sacrifices he made for the nation in the campaign for a Naxal-free India and his sacrifice will not go in vain. I have spoken to the Superintendent of Police myself. Maharashtra Police Force and all of us are with the family of Nagulwar. I pay my heartfelt tributes to Mahesh Kavadu Nagulwar. His family will be given financial assistance of Rs 2 crore along with various benefits and assistance from the state government," Fadnavis wrote on X.

"The nation mourns the loss of a courageous officer who laid down his life in the line of duty. His sacrifice will remain etched in the memory of the nation as it continues its fight against insurgency," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Gadchiroli Police issued a release saying the operation was launched by 18 C-60 units and two QAT units of CRPF on Monday based on the intel about a Naxal camp being set up between Dirangi and Fulnar villages.

"On Tuesday morning, police cordoned off the area, leading to an exchange of fire with Naxalites, which continued throughout the day. The Naxal camp was busted by the joint team, and several items were seized," a senior officer said.

Police said the last rites of Nagulwar will be performed at his native village in Gadchiroli on Wednesday. The C-60 is a special commando unit of the Maharashtra Police that fights Naxals.

Also Read:

  1. Bijapur Encounter: Naxalites Caught Unawares As Cops Struck From Maharashtra Side
  2. 47 Percent Decline In Naxal Violence In Chhattisgarh; On Course to Eliminate Naxalism By March 2026: Govt in Parliament

Gadchiroli: An inspector of the C-60 unit of Special Commando succumbed to the injuries he sustained during an encounter with Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Kavdu Nagulwar (39) of Gadchiroli, attached to the special operations squad, police said.

Fadnavis, who spoke to the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police after the anti-Naxal operation, expressed his solidarity with Nagulwar's family. A tribute was paid to the fallen officer, and the state government announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 crore, along with other benefits and support, for his family, Fadnavis announced.

"Our brave soldiers of C-60 have destroyed the Maoist camp in the Phulnar jungle area of ​​Bhamragad taluka in Gadchiroli district. Unfortunately, in this operation, Police Constable Mahesh Kavadu Nagulwar of the C-60 squad was injured due to bullet injuries. He was immediately taken out with the help of a helicopter and admitted to the District Hospital in Gadchiroli. However, despite his efforts, he died a heroic death. We will never forget the sacrifices he made for the nation in the campaign for a Naxal-free India and his sacrifice will not go in vain. I have spoken to the Superintendent of Police myself. Maharashtra Police Force and all of us are with the family of Nagulwar. I pay my heartfelt tributes to Mahesh Kavadu Nagulwar. His family will be given financial assistance of Rs 2 crore along with various benefits and assistance from the state government," Fadnavis wrote on X.

"The nation mourns the loss of a courageous officer who laid down his life in the line of duty. His sacrifice will remain etched in the memory of the nation as it continues its fight against insurgency," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Gadchiroli Police issued a release saying the operation was launched by 18 C-60 units and two QAT units of CRPF on Monday based on the intel about a Naxal camp being set up between Dirangi and Fulnar villages.

"On Tuesday morning, police cordoned off the area, leading to an exchange of fire with Naxalites, which continued throughout the day. The Naxal camp was busted by the joint team, and several items were seized," a senior officer said.

Police said the last rites of Nagulwar will be performed at his native village in Gadchiroli on Wednesday. The C-60 is a special commando unit of the Maharashtra Police that fights Naxals.

Also Read:

  1. Bijapur Encounter: Naxalites Caught Unawares As Cops Struck From Maharashtra Side
  2. 47 Percent Decline In Naxal Violence In Chhattisgarh; On Course to Eliminate Naxalism By March 2026: Govt in Parliament

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEVENDRA FADNAVISC 60 UNITSPECIAL COMMANDOCRPFGADCHIROLI NAXALITE ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.