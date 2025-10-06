ETV Bharat / bharat

By-Polls To Eight Seats In Seven States On November 11, Results On 14Th

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced dates for bye-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in seven states.

All the bye-elections will be held on November 11 and the results declared on 14th.

Bye-elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in Budgam and Nagrota seats. The Budgam seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, vacated it. Similarly, the by-poll to Nagrota Assembly seat was necessitated after the death of sitting legislator Devender Singh Rana.

The Budgam seat fell vacant on October 21 last year after Abdullah, vacated it to retain Ganderbal seat- his family bastion, which he won by 10,574 votes by defeating the PDP’s candidate Bashir Mir. The chief minister had won the Budgam seat by defeating People's Democratic Party (PDP)’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi by 18,485 votes.

The bye-election to Anta Assembly constituency in Rajasthan will be held on November 11 and the results declared on 14th. The by-poll was necessitated by the disqualification of legislator Kanwarlal.