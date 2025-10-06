By-Polls To Eight Seats In Seven States On November 11, Results On 14Th
The by-polls will be held in Jammu Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab, Mizoram, Telangana and Odisha.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 5:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced dates for bye-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in seven states.
All the bye-elections will be held on November 11 and the results declared on 14th.
Bye-elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in Budgam and Nagrota seats. The Budgam seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, vacated it. Similarly, the by-poll to Nagrota Assembly seat was necessitated after the death of sitting legislator Devender Singh Rana.
The Budgam seat fell vacant on October 21 last year after Abdullah, vacated it to retain Ganderbal seat- his family bastion, which he won by 10,574 votes by defeating the PDP’s candidate Bashir Mir. The chief minister had won the Budgam seat by defeating People's Democratic Party (PDP)’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi by 18,485 votes.
The bye-election to Anta Assembly constituency in Rajasthan will be held on November 11 and the results declared on 14th. The by-poll was necessitated by the disqualification of legislator Kanwarlal.
In Jharkhand, the bye-election will be held for Ghatsila (ST) Assembly constituency which fell vacant after the death of sitting legislator Ramdas Soren. In Telangana, the bye-elections will be held for Jubilee Hills Assembly seat which fell vacant after the death of sitting legislator Maganti Gopinath.
In Punjab, the by-poll will be held for Tarn Taran Assembly seat which fell vacant after the demise of sitting MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal. In Mozoram, the by-poll will be held for Dampa (ST) seat which fell vacant after the demise of sitting legislator Lalrintluanga Saila.
Similarly, in Odisha, the bye-election will be held for Nuapada seat which fell vacant after the demise of sitting legislator and former minister Rajendra Dholakia. Dholakia, a four-time legislator, had served in the Naveen Patnaik Cabinet from June 2022 to June 2024.
