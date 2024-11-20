ETV Bharat / bharat

By-Polls For In 5 States | Here Is The Turnout At 1 PM And Other Details

New Delhi: As many as 15 constituencies across 5 states are voting in Assembly by-polls on Wednesday.

The assembly by-elections are underway in nine seats of Uttar Pradesh, four in Punjab, and one each in Kerala and Uttarakhand. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. The Election Commission Of India (ECI) had rescheduled the polling in these seats following several representations.

Although they will have no impact on the government formation, the by-polls are significant for both the INDIA bloc and NDA coalition. The AAP and BJP are also in direct battle in Punjab.

STATE/UT AC Name and Number Voter Trend At 1 PM (in %) UTTAR PRADESH (9) Merapur-16 Majhawan-397 Khair-71 Phulpur-256 Kundarki-29 Karhal-110 Katehari-277 Ghaziabad-56 Sishamau-213 36.77 31.68 28.80 26.67 41.01 32.29 36.54 20.92 28.50 PUNJAB (4) Gidderbaha-84 Dera Baba Nanak-10 Barmala 103 Chabberwal-44 50.09 40.40 28.10 27.95 KERALA (1) Palakkad-56 40.16 UTTARAKHAND (1) Kedarnath-7 34.40

UP By-Polls

In Uttar Pradesh, by-elections are underway in Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur, and Kundarki. Ninety candidates are running in these seats, with the most 14 from Ghaziabad. At least 18,46,846 men, 15,88,967 women, and 161 third-gender voters make up the state's 34,35,974 registered voters.

Sisamau has the fewest voters, whereas Ghaziabad has the most. Since the Lok Sabha elections, this is the first time the INDIA alliance and the NDA have faced an electoral threat in the politically vital state.