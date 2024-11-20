By-Polls For In 5 States | Here Is The Turnout At 1 PM And Other Details

New Delhi: As many as 15 constituencies across 5 states are voting in Assembly by-polls on Wednesday.
The assembly by-elections are underway in nine seats of Uttar Pradesh, four in Punjab, and one each in Kerala and Uttarakhand. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. The Election Commission Of India (ECI) had rescheduled the polling in these seats following several representations.
Although they will have no impact on the government formation, the by-polls are significant for both the INDIA bloc and NDA coalition. The AAP and BJP are also in direct battle in Punjab.
|STATE/UT
|AC Name and Number
|Voter Trend At 1 PM (in %)
|UTTAR PRADESH (9)
Merapur-16
Majhawan-397
Khair-71
Phulpur-256
Kundarki-29
Karhal-110
Katehari-277
Ghaziabad-56
Sishamau-213
36.77
31.68
28.80
26.67
41.01
32.29
36.54
20.92
28.50
|PUNJAB (4)
Gidderbaha-84
Dera Baba Nanak-10
Barmala 103
Chabberwal-44
50.09
40.40
28.10
27.95
|KERALA (1)
|Palakkad-56
|40.16
|UTTARAKHAND (1)
|Kedarnath-7
|34.40
UP By-Polls
In Uttar Pradesh, by-elections are underway in Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur, and Kundarki. Ninety candidates are running in these seats, with the most 14 from Ghaziabad. At least 18,46,846 men, 15,88,967 women, and 161 third-gender voters make up the state's 34,35,974 registered voters.
Sisamau has the fewest voters, whereas Ghaziabad has the most. Since the Lok Sabha elections, this is the first time the INDIA alliance and the NDA have faced an electoral threat in the politically vital state.
Punjab By-Polls
In Punjab, polling is underway in four constituencies—Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), and Barnala.
By-polls to these assembly segments were necessitated after the incumbent lawmakers were elected to the Lok Sabha. Forty-five candidates, including three women, are in the fray, with a total of 6.96 lakh voters eligible for the voting.
These by-polls will decide the fate of key contestants, including BJP contestant and former Punjab minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Congress's Amrita Warring, Jatinder Kaur, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, Dr. Ishank Kumar Chabbewal, and BJP's Kewal Singh Dhillon, Sohan Singh Thandal, and Ravikaran Singh Kahlon.
Warring is the wife of Punjab Congress President and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, while Kaur is the spouse of Gurdaspur MP and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.
By-Polls In Kerala And Uttarakhand
The by-polls are also being held for the Palakkad seat in Kerala and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.
There are 184 polling booths across the constituency, having over 1.9 lakh voters eligible to cast votes to decide the fate of 10 candidates.
