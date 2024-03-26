BWSSB Warns of Action if Rain Dance is Organised Using Cauvery or Borewell Water in Holi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

BWSSB Warns of Action for Organising Rain Dance using Cauvery or Borewell water

Despite issuing a directive against oganising rain dances and pool parties during Holi celebrations, BWSSB has now warned of action against establishments flouting the rule. Two hotels that had planned to hold rain dances have cancelled the event following a visit by officials.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Strict action will be taken against establishments if rain dances and pool parties are organised using Cauvery water and borewell water as part of Holi celebrations, Dr. Ram Prasat Manohar, Chairman Of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said.

Till now, fines amounting to Rs 1.10 lakh have been collected from 22 families for using drinking water for non essential purposes like cleaning cars and gardening.

The BWSSB has banned activities like rain dances and pool parties that are usually held during the festival. Two hotels that had planned rain dances called off the event after a team of officials visited the site and issued a stern warning against wastage of water.

"Most of the complaints are being recorded from the south-east area. Apart from registering complaints, warnings and appeals have been issued to citizens to use water sparingly," Dr Manohar said.

In view of the severe water shortage in the city, the BWSSB had earlier issued a notification banning use of water for recreational activities during Holi celebrations.

In a statement issued last week, BWSSB clarified that due to poor rainfall, the groundwater levels have decreased and many borewells are dry. It stated that the board is trying to ensure that drinking water is made available to all citizens and sought support from people in this endeavour. It mentioned that there is no restriction on cultural activities but only at preventing wastage of water.

