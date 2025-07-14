Buying Second-Hand Phone Or Vehicle? Telangana Cops Issue Advisory

Haliya: A man from Telangana's Anumala area, who bought a second-hand smartphone three years ago, has recently been summoned to the local police station on charges of using a lost or stolen phone.
The incident was reported at Haliya police station of Anumula mandal in Nalgonda district. The man told police that he had purchased the smartphone from a local mobile shop three years ago. However, police told him that the phone he was using was reported as lost or stolen. When the man insisted that he purchased it with his own money, police demanded that he produce the seller as proof.
Citing the recent incident, Haliya Circle Inspector (CI) Satish Reddy said people planning to buy a second-hand phone or an old vehicle need to exercise a lot of caution. He said a set of guidelines have been issued for such people.
Presently, second-hand phones and vehicles are in huge demand, particularly among middle-class families looking for affordable options, police said.
When Buying Second-Hand Mobile Phones:
- Avoid anonymous sellers: Always buy from trusted sources or known individuals.
- Demand proof of ownership: If purchasing from a mobile shop, insist on the previous owner’s address and obtain written proof of the sale.
- Don’t blindly exchange: Do not give your used phone to a shop in exchange for another unless there is a documented transaction.
- Report lost phones immediately: If your phone is lost, file a complaint at the nearest police station without delay. Criminals can misuse your device, and if it's found in a crime case, you could be held liable.
- Avoid buying phones without legal proof: Never buy or sell a mobile phone without a proper bill or written agreement.
When Buying Second-Hand Vehicles:
- Transfer registration: Ensure the vehicle is immediately registered in your name after the purchase. If not, both the buyer and seller may be held responsible in case of accidents.
- Go for insurance: Valid insurance coverage is a must for any vehicle, even if it's second-hand.
"What seems like a smart bargain today can turn into a legal nightmare tomorrow. So, always choose legitimate channels, demand proper documentation and avoid verbal agreements when it comes to purchasing old items," the CI advised.
