Buying Second-Hand Phone Or Vehicle? Telangana Cops Issue Advisory

Haliya: A man from Telangana's Anumala area, who bought a second-hand smartphone three years ago, has recently been summoned to the local police station on charges of using a lost or stolen phone.

The incident was reported at Haliya police station of Anumula mandal in Nalgonda district. The man told police that he had purchased the smartphone from a local mobile shop three years ago. However, police told him that the phone he was using was reported as lost or stolen. When the man insisted that he purchased it with his own money, police demanded that he produce the seller as proof.

Citing the recent incident, Haliya Circle Inspector (CI) Satish Reddy said people planning to buy a second-hand phone or an old vehicle need to exercise a lot of caution. He said a set of guidelines have been issued for such people.

Presently, second-hand phones and vehicles are in huge demand, particularly among middle-class families looking for affordable options, police said.