Buxa Jawan Chooses Country Over Bride; Leaves For Duty Next Day Of Marriage

Tyagi Yadav got the information about the cancellation of his leave while taking seven rounds with Priya of Kesath village, and left the next day.

The newlywed couple.
The newlywed couple. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST

Updated : May 10, 2025 at 8:05 PM IST

Buxar: Tyagi Yadav of Bihar's Buxar chose his motherland over the newlywed bride to respond to the call of the former. On the next day of his marriage, Yadav, a resident of Nandan village, joined his unit in Srinagar.

He got the information about the cancellation of his leave while taking seven rounds with Priya of Kesath village. Soon after the return of the wedding procession on May 8, Yadav packed his baggage and left for Jammu and Kashmir to serve the nation.

Currently posted in a sensitive area of the ​​Kupwara district, Yadav told his spouse and family member that nothing is bigger than the country. "Even if we have to sacrifice our lives for the country, we will not step back," he said. Everyone was filled with pride seeing his passion and commitment to the motherland.

"It is a matter of pride that I am a soldier of the country. I must serve my motherland with equal enthusiasm and passion. I have to do something for my country, and this is the best time for that," Yadav said.

Tyagi Yadav.
Tyagi Yadav. (ETV Bharat)

Eight personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were injured in Pakistani shelling along the international border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu on Saturday, officials said. The troops have been rushed to a nearby military medical facility, they added. The BSF is tasked to guard the over 2,000 kms long India-Pakistan border.

