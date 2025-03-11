Butterfly Gardens To Beautify Kerala's Tourist Destinations

Idukki: Tourist destinations across Kerala are set to be more attractive as the state government's social volunteer force has started the work of constructing butterfly gardens in tourist hotspots. The initiative is part of the 'Azhakerum Keralam' project aimed at beautifying Kerala.

The project is being implemented to make all tourist destinations nature-friendly and attractive. As the first phase of the project, a butterfly garden was constructed in Ramakkalmedu, Idukki. The gardens, full of flowers and butterflies, will now provide visual pleasure for tourists visiting the area. Members of the social volunteer force under the Public Administration Department and students of the NSS unit of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Idukki, participated in the construction of the butterfly garden.

"As part of the 'Azhakerum Kerala' project, the social volunteer force will come forward to clean and make other tourist centers and cities attractive," said Tommy C, coordinator of the social volunteer force in Thiruvananthapuram.

"The project will be implemented by bringing together various voluntary organisations and in a manner that is suitable for each center. The project aims to maintain the existing natural beauty in tourist centers. Along with this, there is also the aim of attracting more tourists to these hotspots," Tommy added.

NSS office bearers clarified that the butterfly gardens will be constructed not only in tourist centers but also in colleges and the homes of more than 250 members of the NSS unit. The social volunteer force aims to implement the project in other tourist centers in the district as well.