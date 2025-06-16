Businessmen Stare At Losses Worth Crores As Massive Fire Engulfs Kolkata's Congested Khidderpore Market

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out in a congested market in the Khidderpore area in southwest Kolkata in the early hours of Monday, leading to crores of losses suffered by traders, an official said. However, no one was injured or reported missing in the incident, police said.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, along with the local public representative, rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation.

West Bengal fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose said the blaze has been brought under control, but "pocket fires still exist in some corners". At least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the inferno under control, he added.

Bose said that since the decades-old Khidderpore market is a congested area, fire brigade personnel had initially faced some difficulties in carrying out their work, and firefighters were working to cool down the blaze-affected area, where several tin sheds and shops were gutted.

However, it is not yet clear what caused the fire. Locals speculate that there was an oil warehouse in the market, which helped the fire spread quickly. They alleged that fire tenders reached the spot after an hour or two after being informed about the matter, which exacerbated the situation.

Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose at the spot. (ETV Bharat)

"Though the fire broke out after 1 am, firetenders arrived at around 2:45 am. They initially planned to use water from the Ganges to douse the fire, but it failed. Due to the delay, the fire spread further," a local said

An estimated 1,300 shops, both big and small, have been reduced to ashes, and the timely arrival of fire tenders would have lessened the magnitude of the damage, which, according to shop owners, ran into crores.

The police administration has assured a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.