Three Killed, 17 Injured As Civic Bus Hits Pedestrians, Vehicles In Mumbai

Mumbai: At least three people died and 17 injured as civic transport body BEST's bus hits pedestrians, and vehicles in Mumbai's Kurla after brake failure, a senior official said on Monday.
More to follow..
