ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Killed, 17 Injured As Civic Bus Hits Pedestrians, Vehicles In Mumbai

Three people were killed and 17 injured as a civic transport body BEST's bus hit pedestrians, and vehicles in Mumbai's Kurla after brake failure.

10 Injured As Bus Hits Pedestrians, Vehicles In Mumbai
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 9 minutes ago

Updated : 2 minutes ago

Mumbai: At least three people died and 17 injured as civic transport body BEST's bus hits pedestrians, and vehicles in Mumbai's Kurla after brake failure, a senior official said on Monday.

More to follow..

Mumbai: At least three people died and 17 injured as civic transport body BEST's bus hits pedestrians, and vehicles in Mumbai's Kurla after brake failure, a senior official said on Monday.

More to follow..

Last Updated : 2 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ACCIDENTMUMBAIKURLABESTBUS HITS PEDESTRIANS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.