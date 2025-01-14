UP: Bus Catches Fire In Mathura; Elderly Man Killed

Mathura: A private bus, that reached the tourist facility centre built on the highway in Mathura, suddenly caught fire on Tuesday, a senior police official said.
The passengers on the bus saved their lives by breaking the window panes. One passenger was killed. After getting information about the incident, the police and fire brigade team reached the spot. After a lot of hard work, the fire was controlled. The private bus had reached Vrindavan from Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the senior police official added.
A group of 50 passengers from Telangana boarded a private bus and reached the tourist facility centre built on the highway after taking a Mahakumbh bath from Prayagraj on Tuesday. But suddenly the bus caught fire, SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey told reporters here.
Sources said a passenger in the bus had smoked a cigarette due to which a sudden fire could have broken out.
SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey, who reached the spot, added that a separate bus has been arranged and all the passengers were being sent to Telangana.
"Also, arrangements have been made for food for all the passengers," added the senior police official.
Police said that the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained. The Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious event, is underway at Prayagraj.