UP: Bus Catches Fire In Mathura; Elderly Man Killed

Mathura: A private bus, that reached the tourist facility centre built on the highway in Mathura, suddenly caught fire on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

The passengers on the bus saved their lives by breaking the window panes. One passenger was killed. After getting information about the incident, the police and fire brigade team reached the spot. After a lot of hard work, the fire was controlled. The private bus had reached Vrindavan from Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the senior police official added.

A group of 50 passengers from Telangana boarded a private bus and reached the tourist facility centre built on the highway after taking a Mahakumbh bath from Prayagraj on Tuesday. But suddenly the bus caught fire, SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey told reporters here.

Sources said a passenger in the bus had smoked a cigarette due to which a sudden fire could have broken out.