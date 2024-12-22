Bus Ferrying 45 Students From Bihar Falls In Pit In Kushinagar, 11 Injured

Kushinagar: Around 11 students sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in hit the divider after losing control, overturned and landed in a pit on the National Highway 28 under the Turkpatti Police Station here on Sunday.

With the help of locals, the injured students were admitted to the Fazilnagar Community Health Centre which referred a girl student with a fractured leg to the district hospital. Around 45 students of a private coaching centre in Siwan of Bihar came to visit the Mahaparinivana place of Gautam Buddha in Kushinagar.

Kushinagar district magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj paid a visit to the hospital to enquire about the conditions of the students. He gave directions to meet their treatment and other needs. He said all the children were out of danger and only one girl had a fracture in her leg.

DM Vishal Bhardwaj speaks to an injured studnet in CHC (ETV Bharat)

According to eyewitness accounts, an overspeeding truck tried to overtake the bus near Chauhan Patti village by NH 28 when the bus lost control, hit the divider, and fell into a pit.

A doctor posted at the CHC said as soon as the information about the accident was received, all doctors in the hospital were alerted. The treatment of the injured students started immediately after their arrival. Only a female student has been referred to the district hospital due to a fracture in her leg. The rest are out of danger. They will be discharged from here.