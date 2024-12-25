Four Killed, Several Injured After Bus Falls Into 1,500-feet Gorge In Bhimtal

Nainital: Four people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a bus ferrying 27 passengers nosedived into a 1,500-foot gorge on the Bhimtal-Ranibagh road in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Wednesday. The accident occurred when the bus was playing from Almora to Haldwani.

Police rushed to the spot and started rescuing the passengers in collaboration with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire department and proactive locals. However, the steep slope made it an uphill task for the rescuers to take the trapped passengers out.

The injured were carried on the shoulders and ropes were used to drag some of them. About 15 ambulances were pressed into action to ferry the injured passengers to the nearest health facilities. The wounded were taken to the community health centre in Bhimtal where they were provided with first aid.

Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said the accident took place in Bhimtal. A relief team has been sent to the spot. Due to the difficult terrain, the team is taking longer than usual time to reach.

So far, 24 passengers have been rescued and operations are still underway to ensure the last trapped person is taken out. The intensity of the fall was such that the bus was completely shattered.

Extending grief, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered local administration for immediate relief and rescue operations.

"The news of the death of 4 people in the unfortunate bus accident near Bhimtal is extremely heart-rending. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss. The seriously injured people are being treated at Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, and a team of doctors from AIIMS Rishikesh has also been sent to Haldwani. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he wrote in Hindi on X.

In November, at least 20 passengers lost their lives when the bus they were travelling in was careened off the road and fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge in Almora. Among the victims were several children, heightening the tragedy of the incident. The bus, transporting passengers from Garhwal to Kumaon, was reportedly overloaded when the accident occurred.