Bus Enroute To Ferry ITBP Jawans Falls Into River In Jammu Kashmir's Ganderbal; Driver Injured, Weapons Missing

Ganderbal: A major tragedy was averted when a bus enroute to ferry the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) fell into the Singh River in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday. Fortunately, there were no troops in the bus when the mishap occurred.

According to officials, in the wee hours today, the bus, which was en route to pick up ITBP troops, skidded off the road near the Kullan bridge and plunged into the river. During the time of the mishap, no personnel were on board the bus. The driver, who sustained minor injuries, has been shifted to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

As per the information shared by Ganderbal Police, "During wee hours, at Resin Kullan, Ganderbal, one empty bus earmarked for ferrying troops of ITBP, while negotiating a curve, slipped into River Sind. Driver sustained minor injuries and is stable."

Following the accident, a joint search and rescue operation was launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Ganderbal, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Efforts are underway to retrieve the vehicle and secure the area. Authorities also said that weapons were being transported in the bus. A few weapons went missing after the bus plunged into the river. So far, three weapons have been recovered from the river, officials said.

While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, officials have attributed the mishap to slippery conditions caused by torrential rains. Further details are awaited as the operation is still underway.