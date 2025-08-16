ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Killed, 11 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In MP's Shivpuri

Police said the driver of the bus, carrying a band of 20 musicians to Gujarat, might have dozed off at the wheel and lost control.

The mangled vehicles are being cleared off the highway. (ETV Bharat)
The mangled vehicles are being cleared off the highway. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 16, 2025 at 12:24 PM IST

Shivpuri: Four persons, including a singer, were killed and 11 others injured after the mini bus they were travelling in collided with a small truck on the National Highway-46, connecting Kota with Jhansi, in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Hardik Dave (37), a singer in the music troupe, Raja Thakur (28), Ankit Thakur (17) and Rajendra Solanki (47), all members of the band, they added. Their bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Medical College police station in charge, Nand Kishore Gupta, said, "A band of 20 musicians from Gujarat were heading back to their home state after attending a 'Shivkatha' program at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, when the bus they were travelling in lost control on the National Highway-46 under the Survaya police station area, jumped over the divider and veering off to the opposite lane on which the truck was coming from the opposite side. Four passengers died on the spot, and 11 people sustained injuries.

Arvind Chari, station house officer (SHO) of Survaya police station, said the bus driver was likely to have dozed off at the wheel, which led to the fatality. The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital, and further investigation is underway.

