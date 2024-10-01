ETV Bharat / bharat

19 Passengers From West Bengal Sustain Injuries As Bus Turns Turtle In Chamoli

The bus was returning from Badrinath when it lost control due to a brake failure and overturned on the highway. Luckily it didn't fall into a gorge nearby, averting major fatalities. The injured were discharged after first aid at Jyotirmath Hospital.

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Around 19 passengers sustained injuries after a jampacked private bus turned turtle after losing control on the highway near the Balam Bridge of Lambagad Nala in Chamoli. The injured have been sent to Jyotirmath Hospital for treatment.

The passengers, hailing from West Bengal, were returning from Badrinath when the mishap took place near the Balam Bridge of Lambagad Nala. The cause of the accident is said to be brake failure. Luckily, the bust didn’t fall into the gorge, averting major fatalities. The onlookers narrated the incident in detail to the police who rushed to the spot and rescued the distressed passengers. The injured were discharged after first aid.

The Badrinath Highway is no stranger to accidents as many vehicles often lose control while navigating the steep slopes on their way, leading to several fatalities. Although the administration has installed signboards at various places on the highway, even small carelessness often proves fatal in the mountainous terrain.

Recently, many travellers suffered injuries in a collision between a tempo traveller and a bus on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in the Chamoli. The impact of the collision was such that the front part of the tempo traveller was completely shattered and the driver along with a woman got stuck.

After getting information, a team of police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and took the injured to the nearest hospital, where they were receiving treatment.

