19 Passengers From West Bengal Sustain Injuries As Bus Turns Turtle In Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Around 19 passengers sustained injuries after a jampacked private bus turned turtle after losing control on the highway near the Balam Bridge of Lambagad Nala in Chamoli. The injured have been sent to Jyotirmath Hospital for treatment.

The passengers, hailing from West Bengal, were returning from Badrinath when the mishap took place near the Balam Bridge of Lambagad Nala. The cause of the accident is said to be brake failure. Luckily, the bust didn’t fall into the gorge, averting major fatalities. The onlookers narrated the incident in detail to the police who rushed to the spot and rescued the distressed passengers. The injured were discharged after first aid.

The Badrinath Highway is no stranger to accidents as many vehicles often lose control while navigating the steep slopes on their way, leading to several fatalities. Although the administration has installed signboards at various places on the highway, even small carelessness often proves fatal in the mountainous terrain.