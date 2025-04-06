Burnt Car With Woman’s Skeleton Found In Chamoli, Murder Suspected

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): A shocking incident has come to light from the Chamoli district, where a burnt car was discovered late Saturday night on the Niti-Malari border road near Tapovan in Jyotirmath. Inside the completely charred vehicle, police found the skeleton of a woman, causing panic and widespread speculation of foul play in the region.

According to locals, the vehicle, a Maruti Ritz bearing registration number KA 01 AG 0590 (Karnataka), was seen roaming in the Subhai area on Saturday evening with a young man and woman inside. The same car was also reportedly spotted in Jyotirmath on Friday, raising questions about the movement and intent of its occupants.

Upon receiving information about the burning vehicle, top officials, including Jyotirmath SDM Chandrashekhar and SP Sarvesh Panwar, reached the site along with a police team. The skeletal remains of the woman were recovered and have been sent for post-mortem. A forensic team has also been called in to aid the investigation.

According to the police, the car is registered in the name of Santosh Kumar Senapati, a resident of Bengaluru, Karnataka. However, the man, who was seen with the woman is currently missing, further strengthening suspicions of possible murder. Locals and authorities believe that the woman may have been killed and the car set ablaze to destroy evidence.

“A burnt Ritz car was found in Chanchdi village of Jyotirmath, inside which a woman’s body was discovered. Forensic analysis is underway, and police are probing the incident from all angles,” said SP Sarvesh Panwar. Efforts are being made to identify the woman and trace the missing man. Police have launched a detailed investigation, and strict legal action will be taken based on the findings.

