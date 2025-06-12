ETV Bharat / bharat

Burnt Bodies Can Be Identified By DNA Profiling: AIIMS Forensic Head

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu arrives at the Air India plane crash site to take stock of the situation, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. ( ANI )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: As London-bound AI 171 flight carrying 242 passengers and crew members met with a deadly crash in a nearby locality of the Ahmedabad airport, leaving most of the passengers burnt to death, forensic experts said that the only possible option for their identification is DNA profiling.

“Their identification will be made through DNA profiling,” said Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Department (HOD) of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology at AIIMS, New Delhi to ETV Bharat.

He said that the identification process becomes very tough when a body is totally charred to death, where bones are also not found.

Dr Gupta said that the identification of the burnt body is also possible following the identification of their belongings or any parts of their body.

“In 80 percent of the burn cases, the victim is identified through their belongings,” said Dr Gupta.

Echoing the same view, another forensic expert, Adarsh Mishra, said that apart from DNA profiling, a burnt body can be identified with the use of any other parts of the body.

“Flash and body parts will be used for DNA profiling. Then it will be matched with the passengers' list and their family members,” said Mishra.

When asked about the approximate time of completing the identification process, Mishra said that it may take 32-4 days or even a longer period.