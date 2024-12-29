Burhanpur Caps From Banana Stem Fibres Gain Global Recognition

Burhanpur: Women in Burhanpur are seeing good returns from cultivating bananas as the husk of the fruit is being used to make household items, especially caps. Called Lakhpati Didi, the women also get steady employment from nursing the crop on 25,000 hectares.

The demand for crops made from banana fibres is ageing grounds in international markets as after London, orders for caps have been placed by traders of South Africa.

Anusuiya Chauhan, who lives in Ekjhira village, 25 km off the district headquarters, has left a mark at the international level by making caps from banana fibres. Recently 10 caps have been dispatched to London and the demand for Burhanpur caps has increased in South Africa as well.

A youth from South Africa who attended a program in Indore bought two caps and, impressed by the deft artisans, immediately placed orders for another 10. Anusuiya's face glows with glee due to her handcraft's global recognition.

The South African youth who placed order for 10 hats (ETV Bharat)

Improved Economic Condition

The inclusion of women in the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission has fetched bumper income as many have started emulating Anuusiya. The increased income has in turn improved the economic well-being of women, bringing them the affordability of enrolling their offspring in private schools. By becoming self-reliant, they are breaking the taboos prevalent in rural societies and are coming out of four walls to enhance handicraft skills.

The Process of Making Raw Materials

After bringing banana stems from fields, fibres are extracted through a machine and left for drying. The dried fibres are then woven into the shape of hats which are modern in look, making them a fashion necessity.

Santamati Khalko, an official of Madhya Pradesh Rural Livelihood Mission, said, "About 885 women of self-help groups (SHG) in the district are engaged in making multifarious products from banana fibres. The most demanding of them are stylish hats, liked by locals and foreigners alike. The growing demand for them in international markets attests to this fact. Earlier 10 hats were sent to London and now a youth from South Africa has ordered 10 hats".