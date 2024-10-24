ETV Bharat / bharat

Burglars Break Into Former Minister's Bungalow In Kanpur, One Arrested

Two thieves broke into the bungalow of former minister Amarjit Singh under Kakadev Police Station area on Wednesday in broad daylight ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: Two thieves broke into the bungalow of former minister Amarjit Singh in the Kakadev area on Wednesday in broad daylight, according to police reports. The incident took place around 2 pm when the servant, working on the lawn, noticed the intruders entering the property by jumping over the gate of a neighbouring closed bungalow.

Upon seeing the thieves, the servant raised the alarm, prompting Amarjit Singh's son, Amit Pratap Singh, along with other family members, to chase after them. The police were alerted and quickly arrived at the scene. Despite their efforts, one thief managed to escape, while the other attempted to hide by covering himself with a blanket. A vigilant neighbour spotted the hiding suspect and informed the police, who successfully apprehended him.

Amarjit Singh, a former MLA from Bindki, resides in the bungalow located in Pandu Nagar, where his younger son Amit lives with his wife and children.