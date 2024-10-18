ETV Bharat / bharat

'Burdened With Such Frivolous Matters': SC Irked On Plea By States, PSUs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday got irked with "frivolous petitions" filed by various state governments and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) despite repeated warnings.

The matter came before a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan. The bench expressed its unhappiness over an appeal moved by the Jharkhand government in the case of a government employee who has challenged his dismissal from service.

The bench said that, in spite of warnings, the counsel appearing for various state governments and public undertakings have not shown any intention to refrain from filing such frivolous petitions.

The bench said the court is burdened with such frivolous matters, merely because officers of the state governments or public sector undertakings (PSUs) do not have to bear the cost of litigation personally.

"We are fed up with such frivolous special leave petition(s) filed by various state governments and public undertakings," said the bench, adding that it has been saying this for the past six months.