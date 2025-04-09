Medical College Demands Rs 30 Lakhs From Manipur Riots-Hit Student; MP HC Offers Relief

Jabalpur: A young man had to leave his MD studies midway after his family was affected by the Manipur violence. This young man was studying at Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar. When he asked for the original documents even after he was forced to leave the MD medical seat, the college management demanded Rs 30 lakh.

Regarding this, the young man filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The petition said, "He is the only male member left in the family." The division bench of Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain issued orders that the medical student handed over the documents within 7 days. The division bench has also issued a notice to the medical college management and sought a reply.

Youth expressed his grief

According to the case details, "Dr. Thongam Yaifada Singh, a student of MD Medical Course at Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, said in the petition that he passed the MD NEET exam in the year 2021. He was allotted a seat in Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar in the year 2022-23 as per the All India Ranking. He is originally a resident of Imphal, Manipur. The family has suffered a lot due to Manipur violence and he is the only male member left in the family. Due to social responsibility, he does not want to mention the loss caused by the riots in the petition."

Medical college demanded a huge amount

The petition also said, "MD course is of 3 years and 2 years have been completed. He is forced to leave the course midway. The college management is demanding Rs 30 lakh for returning the original documents."

Senior advocate Aditya Sanghi, submitting on behalf of the petitioner, told the bench, "On the advice of the Medical Commission of India, the state government has abolished the rule of taking Rs 30 lakh from students admitted from the year 2025 while vacating a medical seat. The petitioner belongs to the OBC category and is not in a position to deposit the amount due to poor financial condition. He is forced to leave the seat as there is no male member in the family."