Wild Animals 'Rescue' Buried Youth in Uttar Pradesh's Agra

Agra : Several bullies strangled and buried a young man in the ground over a minor dispute. At night, wild animals dug up the grave and scratched the body, due to which the young man regained consciousness and somehow came out of the pit. When he reached home, his family admitted him to the hospital. The victim made a complaint at the Sikandra police station.

When the complaint was not taken, the victim's family complained to Police Commissioner J Ravinder Gaur. About 13 days after the incident, late on Wednesday night, the police registered a case against four accused.

When he fainted

Ramvati, a woman resident of village Artauni in the Sikandra police station area, told the police that on July 18, there was a dispute between two parties in the village. In which a young man got injured in the hand. The young man was standing outside Ramvati's house. He was hurling abuses. On this, Ramvati's son Roop Kishore (24) told the young man not to create a nuisance. Then, at around 11 pm, three persons named Ankit, Gaurav, Karan and Akash came to her house.

They took away her son Roop Kishore to the fields outside the village and beat him badly. After this, they strangled him by putting a noose of rope around his neck. Thinking Roop Kishore was dead, they dug a pit in the ground and buried him.

Wild animals dug

Injured Roop Kishore said that late at night, wild animals came near the pit smelling blood. They dug the pit and scratched the body due to which he screamed. The wild animals ran away. After this, somehow, he came out of the pit. After this, the family admitted him to the hospital in critical condition. The family informed the police about the whole matter. The police took the written complaint and got him medically examined. But, no action was taken for 13 days.

Case registered

Ramvati said that she was constantly visiting the police to get the accused punished for pushing her son into this condition. But, no hearing was taking place. After this, she complained to Police Commissioner J Ravinder Gaud. After which, a case was registered on Wednesday night. Sikandra police station in-charge Neeraj Kumar Sharma said that the accused are being tracked. The victim's statement will also be taken.