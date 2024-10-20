Bullets, Shells & Cartridges: Inspired By Lawrence Bishnoi, Man Held For Posting Photos With Arms On Social Media

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man has been arrested from the Dwarka area here for posting his photographs with illegal firearms on social media, police said on Saturday. They said Akash was inspired by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and wanted to gain notoriety on social media by posting photos with firearms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a dedicated police team has been formed to keep a close watch on active criminals through various social media platforms.

"The team stumbled upon a photo of one Akash posing with firearms on Instagram. His account was promptly followed and intelligence gathered to track him down," Singh said.

Acting on an input, Akash was caught from a spot near the Kair bus depot on Mitraon Kair Road on October 15, the officer said.

A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were seized from his possession and a case was registered under the Arms Act at the Jaffarpur Kalan police station. During interrogation, Akash disclosed that he wanted to gain notoriety like Lawrence Bishnoi, another officer said.

He said he got the firearms from one Kalu about a month ago and uploaded the photos on Instagram to boost his popularity. The accused has more than 9,000 followers on Instagram, the officer said. Police said Akash, a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar, has studied up to Class 12.