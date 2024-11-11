360 Degree Bulletproof Vehicles for PM and CMs Manufactured at Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: The bulletproof vehicles being used for the security for the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers are being made in Jaipur, Rajasthan, for the last several decades. The special thing is that even a bullet fired from an AK-47 cannot pierce through these vehicles.

Gurvendrajit Singh, director of the company that manufactures bulletproof glass for vehicles in Jaipur, said that their company is manufacturing bulletproof glass and warship glass in addition to bulletproof vehicles. "Our company provides bulletproof glass to the common people and we are also manufacturing bulletproof glass for the army. Apart from this, the entire vehicle can be made 360-degree bulletproof," he said.

Bulletproof glass and vehicles manufactured at a Jaipur company. (ETV Bharat)

Demand Abroad: Gurvendrajit Singh said that apart from India, their company is manufacturing and sending bulletproof glass to foreign countries too, which include Canada, Israel, Russia and Ukraine. Singh further said that our company is now manufacturing unique warship glass which is required for warships that run in water. The specialty of this glass is that if it is used, radars will not be able to detect the ship.

Meanwhile, a seminar was organized in Saptashati Auditorium in Jaipur by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Gyan Shakti Think Tank Veterans in Nation Building. Industry Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who attended it, said that earlier Hindustan was considered only a market for products, but now under the leadership of PM Modi, emphasis is being laid on giving a fillip to manufacturing in the country. An exhibition was also organized on this occasion, where equipment being prepared for the army was displayed.

Speaking on the occasion, Army Commander Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh said that this will be an exercise towards bridging the gap between the industry and the army. This will enable the production of equipment and products to suit the needs of the army, he said.

The speakers said that the programme will help integrate and coordinate the efforts of veterans, scholars, academics and industry to promote regional and national development as per the Prime Minister's Vision of Developed India by 2047.