ETV Bharat / bharat

Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Announces Completion Of Bridge Over Gujarat's Daman Ganga River

A total of 25 bridges are being constructed in the corridor, stretching approximately 56 km through Valsad, including 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 10, 2025 at 2:47 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ahemdabad: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Tuesday announced the completion of a bridge over the Daman Ganga River in Gujarat's Valsad district as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

This is the 16th river bridge to be completed for the project, out of a total of 21 planned in Gujarat. The latest project completed all five river bridges in Valsad for the high-speed rail project. A total of 25 river bridges are being constructed across the entire corridor.

The corridor stretches approximately 56 km through Valsad, including 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, extending from Zaroli to Vaghaldara village. This section is vital, as it incorporates the Vapi bullet train station, a 350-metre tunnel, five river bridges, and one PSC bridge.

An official release by NHSRCL stated that the newly completed bridge is 360 metres long with nine full-span girders. It is located between the upcoming Boisar and Vapi bullet train stations. Another river bridge over the Darotha River has already been completed between these two stations.

The other completed river bridges in the district include the Auranga (320 m), Par (320 m), Kolak (160 m), and Darotha (80 m).

The Daman Ganga River originates from the Sahyadri hills near Valveri village in Nashik district of Maharashtra, flowing for approximately 131 km, traversing Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman before joining the Arabian Sea.

Industrial towns of Vapi, Dadra, and Silvassa are situated along its banks. The Madhuban Dam on the river is a significant water resource project that provides irrigation, water supply, and power generation benefits to Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Also Read:

  1. Bullet Train Project: Siemens Consortium Gets Signalling, Telecom System's Contract
  2. AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Ahemdabad: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Tuesday announced the completion of a bridge over the Daman Ganga River in Gujarat's Valsad district as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

This is the 16th river bridge to be completed for the project, out of a total of 21 planned in Gujarat. The latest project completed all five river bridges in Valsad for the high-speed rail project. A total of 25 river bridges are being constructed across the entire corridor.

The corridor stretches approximately 56 km through Valsad, including 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, extending from Zaroli to Vaghaldara village. This section is vital, as it incorporates the Vapi bullet train station, a 350-metre tunnel, five river bridges, and one PSC bridge.

An official release by NHSRCL stated that the newly completed bridge is 360 metres long with nine full-span girders. It is located between the upcoming Boisar and Vapi bullet train stations. Another river bridge over the Darotha River has already been completed between these two stations.

The other completed river bridges in the district include the Auranga (320 m), Par (320 m), Kolak (160 m), and Darotha (80 m).

The Daman Ganga River originates from the Sahyadri hills near Valveri village in Nashik district of Maharashtra, flowing for approximately 131 km, traversing Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman before joining the Arabian Sea.

Industrial towns of Vapi, Dadra, and Silvassa are situated along its banks. The Madhuban Dam on the river is a significant water resource project that provides irrigation, water supply, and power generation benefits to Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Also Read:

  1. Bullet Train Project: Siemens Consortium Gets Signalling, Telecom System's Contract
  2. AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NHSRCLVALSAD DISTRICTVAPI BULLET TRAIN STATIONHIGH SPEED RAIN CORRIDORBULLET TRAIN PROJECT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.