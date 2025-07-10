ETV Bharat / bharat

Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Announces Completion Of Bridge Over Gujarat's Daman Ganga River

Ahemdabad: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Tuesday announced the completion of a bridge over the Daman Ganga River in Gujarat's Valsad district as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

This is the 16th river bridge to be completed for the project, out of a total of 21 planned in Gujarat. The latest project completed all five river bridges in Valsad for the high-speed rail project. A total of 25 river bridges are being constructed across the entire corridor.

The corridor stretches approximately 56 km through Valsad, including 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, extending from Zaroli to Vaghaldara village. This section is vital, as it incorporates the Vapi bullet train station, a 350-metre tunnel, five river bridges, and one PSC bridge.

An official release by NHSRCL stated that the newly completed bridge is 360 metres long with nine full-span girders. It is located between the upcoming Boisar and Vapi bullet train stations. Another river bridge over the Darotha River has already been completed between these two stations.