Bullet Train Project: 201 Meter Long PSC Concrete Bridge Completed

File photo of Indian engineers and work leaders being given hands-on training related to Slab Track and Cement Asphalt Mortar (CAM) installation for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project in Surat ( ANI )

New Delhi: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project has now completed a 210-meter-long pre-stressed concrete bridge designed to cross over National Highway-48 in Gujarat.

According to National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) officials, a 210-meter-long PSC bridge designed to cross over National Highway-48 (Delhi-Chennai) at Dabhan village in Gujarat has been completed which comprises 72 precast segments with four spans of configuration 40m + 65m + 65m + 40m and was built using Balanced Cantilever Method, which is ideal for larger spans.

This newly completed bridge is situated between Anand and Ahmedabad Bullet Train stations. As of now, the project status is around 253 km of the viaduct, 290 km of girder casting and 358 km of pier work is completed, bridges on 13 rivers and five steel bridges and noise barriers have been installed over a stretch of 112 km, NHSRCL officials informed.

"The work on a 21 km tunnel in Maharashtra is under construction and seven mountain tunnels are under construction in Palghar district, Maharashtra through NATM. One mountain tunnel in Valsad district, Gujarat is already completed," NHSRCL officials said.

As per NHSRCL, this is India’s first bullet train project between the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor, spanning across 508 km and will offer fast connectivity between two states Maharashtra and Gujarat.

As per NHSRCL, the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor will include eight mountain tunnels which will be constructed and seven of the tunnels are located in Palghar district in Maharashtra.

Other features: