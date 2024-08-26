Bullet Train Project: 100-Metre Long Steel Bridge Launched In Silvassa

New Delhi: A new steel bridge of 100-metre long for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project has been launched near Silvassa in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) officials said on Monday.

According to NHSRCL statement, this 1464 MT of steel bridge of 14.6 mt in height and 14.3 mt in width has been fabricated at the workshop in Trichy, Tamil Nadu and was transported on trailers to the site for installation.

A temporary launching nose spanning 84 meters and weighing 600 mt was connected with the main bridge for launching to avoid any intermediate support. Additional temporary members were also installed to strengthen the bridge during launching, it added.

A total of 27,500 numbers of High-Strength Friction Grip (HSFG) bolts were utilised to connect the components of the launching nose and approximately 55,250 numbers of Tor-Shear Type High Strength (TTHS) bolts with C5 system painting and elastomeric bearings, were utilised for the main bridge.

The steel bridge along with the launching nose was assembled near the site at a height of 14.5 m from the ground on temporary trestles and was pulled with an automatic mechanism of two semi-automatic jacks, each of capacity of 250 tons using mac-alloy bars, the statement added.

As per NHSRCL, the bullet train project is being executed meticulously, maintaining the utmost standards of safety and engineering excellence. Leveraging Japanese expertise, India is increasingly utilising its own technical and material resources to build infrastructure under the 'Make in India' initiative. The steel bridge for the Bullet Train Project is a major example of this effort.