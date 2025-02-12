Bullet-Resistant Security Booth Unveiled At Aero India 2025 To Protect Soldiers

Bengaluru: In a significant advancement for the Armed Forces, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) – Structural Engineering Research Centre has unveiled a bullet-resistant security booth at Aero India 2025. Designed to safeguard soldiers stationed at critical locations, this innovative booth is drawing widespread attention at the event.
For years, soldiers guarding sensitive borders and high-risk zones have relied on sandbag bunkers for protection. However, these traditional setups offer limited defence against sudden enemy attacks. The newly developed bullet-resistant booth is set to change that by providing enhanced protection, helping to prevent casualties in hostile situations.
State-of-the-Art Protection for Security Forces
This advanced security booth is expected to be a game-changer for various defence forces, including the Indian Army, paramilitary units, Border Security Force (BSF), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). It will enable personnel to monitor enemy movements efficiently and respond swiftly to threats.
CSIR’s Chennai-based research unit developed the booth, and it is being showcased at the Yelahanka Air Force Station during Aero India 2025. Senior CSIR scientist Amar Prakash told ETV Bharat that the primary goal is to deploy these security booths across different security agencies within the next six months.
Key Features of the Bullet-Resistant Security Booth
Highly Mobile: The booth is equipped with wheels, making it easy to relocate as needed.
Quick Assembly & Disassembly: It can be set up or dismantled within an hour, providing flexibility in fast-changing battle conditions.
Lightweight Yet Durable: Weighing 1,650 kg, the booth is designed for easy transportation without compromising strength.
Temperature Control: Built to withstand extreme conditions, the booth ensures a comfortable environment for stationed personnel.
Enhanced Safety: Soldiers inside the booth can effectively evade enemy fire, reducing fatalities in the event of sudden attacks.
Cost-Effective: Compared to traditional fortifications, this security booth is a more affordable and practical solution.
With India’s growing emphasis on defence modernisation, the bullet-resistant security booth is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing national security and protecting frontline soldiers from enemy threats.