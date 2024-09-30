From Demolition to Decoration: Bulldozers Get Election Makeover In Haryana

Faridabad (Haryana): Everyone is aware of the ‘bulldozer actions’ in the country, which triggered a major controversy in Uttar Pradesh and some other states. The bulldozers, popularly known as JCBs, were used to demolish houses or other property of accused persons. However, these machines are becoming popular for some other purpose in Haryana.

Instead of demolishing buildings, they're being used to shower flowers on leaders and candidates during election rallies in the state. Political workers climb atop the blades of bulldozer machines and shower flowers on their leaders and candidates, giving them a warm welcome to make the politicians joyous and eucharistic.

This trend is particularly popular in urban areas like Faridabad, Gurugram, Mahendragarh, and Sonipat, where JCB machines are not only seen in the big events of main parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress but also the public meetings of independent candidates.

Owners of these bulldozers told ETV Bharat that there is a huge demand for these machines, with rental prices increasing from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 5000 per hour, giving them a huge profit.

Lal Babu, an owner, said that he is excited about this trend as it's earning him profits without being used in dirty and heavy construction work.

“There is no wear and tear or of machines involved in election rallies. Also, no heavy earth or stone moving is done,” he said.

“We had never thought that politicians would use JCB in their rallies. This is why we have removed JCB from its main work these days and sent it to the rallies of politicians,” he said.

This creative use of bulldozers also puts a spotlight on the high-stakes Haryana elections and the excitement surrounding them. The state is going to polls on October 5, with results announced on October 8.