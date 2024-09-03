ETV Bharat / bharat

Buldak Noodles Kills 15 Year Old Girl; Action Taken Against Wholesaler, Says Tamil Nadu Health Minister

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

In Trichy, a 15-year-old girl died after eating noodles bought online. Local residents expressed suspicion about the minor's death. Following this, the Food Safety Department officials have seized 800 kg packets of expired noodles, said Tamil Nadu minister Ma. Subramanian.

Girl dies after eating buldak noodles at Trichy.
Girl dies after eating buldak noodles at Trichy. (ETV Bharat)

Trichy/Chennai (Tamil Nadu): After the death of a 15-year-old girl after eating noodles in Trichy, 800 kg of expired packets of noodles have been seized from the wholesaler, according to Minister of Medical and Family Welfare minister Ma. Subramanian.

According to sources, John Judy Maile hails from Ariyamangalam Keela Ambikaparam, Trichy. He has been working as a railway employee. His daughter is John Steffi Jacqueline Maile (age 15). She has been studying 11th standard in a private school in Trichy. Jacqueline used to like cook noodles on her own. Last night, she took a packet of noodles bought online and cooked it and ate it as usual last. Later, she went to sleep.

However, Jacqueline died early this morning. The locals informed the police that they were suspicious of Jacqueline's death, and her body was taken to the hospital for post-mortem.

Following this, Minister Subramanian said while talking to the media, "A 15-year-old girl died in Trichy yesterday after eating Buldak Noodles and a soft drink of a Chinese company bought on Amazon."

He said that the Food Safety Department immediately investigated the matter. "After conducting a thorough check on the availability of certain Chinese noodles, they seized 800 kg packets of expired noodles from a wholesaler," he said.

