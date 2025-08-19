ETV Bharat / bharat

Bulandshahr Court Awards Life Sentence To 12 In 2012 Wahid Gazi Murder Case

The convicts are being taken to the court for sentencing. ( ETV Bharat )

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded a life sentence to 12 people along with a fine of Rs 50,000 in the 12-year-old Wahid Gazi Murder case. Judge Manjit Singh Sheoran had convicted Farid, Asghar, Istakhar, Farooq, Khalil, Chaman, Wahid, Sajid, Luqman, Haji Shahid, Anwar and Ashraf.

District government advocate (criminal) Rahul Upadhyay said the case is of August 21, 2012, when an old dispute between Raees, a resident of Rukansarai of Bulandshahr, and the sons of Mohd Yusuf, of the same neighbourhood, turned violent. On the day of the murder, Farid, Asif, Shahzad and Kasim, all sons of Yusuf, allegedly attacked Azad, a relative of Raees and a resident of Khurja. Raees was grievously injured. A case was filed against the four at Nagar Kotwali police station.

On August 24, 2012, the rivalry turned into a bloody confrontation as both sides were engaged in indiscriminate firing, leading to chaos. Wahid (26), nephew of Raees, was shot and died subsequently on the spot. A case of an attempt to murder was registered against 15 accused.