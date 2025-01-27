ETV Bharat / bharat

Four-Storey Building Collapses In Burari, Rescue Operations Underway

The DFS suspects that multiple people are trapped under the debris. Nine fire tenders have been deployed to help in the rescue operations.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 27, 2025, 9:02 PM IST

New Delhi: A four-storey building collapsed near the Oscar Public School in north Delhi's Burari on Monday evening, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. The DFS suspects that multiple people are trapped under the debris. "The incident occurred around 6:56 pm, prompting an immediate response from emergency services," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

He said nine fire tenders have been deployed to help in the rescue operations. "Our teams, along with police, are working to locate and rescue those trapped under the rubble. Initial reports suggest structural weakness as a possible cause for the collapse, though investigations are ongoing," Garg said. Police have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents.

In a social media post, former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, "This incident is very sad. Our MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha, has been instructed to immediately go there with party workers and help the administration in relief and rescue work. Also help the local people in every possible way."

