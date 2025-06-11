ETV Bharat / bharat

Building Blocks Using Calcium Carbide And Fly Ash: CSIR-SERC Develops Lightweight Panels For Durable, Energy Efficient Housing

Chennai: In a significant innovation, which could revolutionise house construction in the country, scientists at the Structural Engineering Research Centre of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have developed a new method using prefabricated concrete panels made in factories and assembled on-site.

These panels, manufactured using the EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) precast method, are designed to withstand up to 70 years of usage while offering faster, more efficient construction.

Building a house is often a time-consuming and labor-intensive process, especially in rural areas where delays in construction are common due to material setting times and labor shortages. Even small homes can take months to complete, largely because each construction stage requires specific curing periods to ensure structural stability.

The technology used by the scientists at the CSIR's SERC incorporates industrial byproducts like fly ash and calcium carbide residue (CaC₂), repurposing waste materials for sustainable construction. The system, known as EIMB (Eco-Friendly Innovative Modern Building system), uses a new type of wall structure and bonding mechanism that ensures strength and durability.

To further enhance sustainability, the prototype home built at the CSIR-SERC campus includes rooftop solar panels, allowing residents to offset some of the construction costs through energy savings. The structure supports up to four storeys and is especially suited for mass housing projects due to its quick assembly and lower labor dependency.

According to CSIR-SERC Director Dr. Anandavalli, this modern construction technique not only reduces costs but also accelerates project timelines, making it a promising solution for affordable housing schemes.